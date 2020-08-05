Republican Amanda Adkins to face Democrat Sharice Davids in Kansas 3rd District race

OLATHE, Kan. — Republican voters in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District have chosen Amanda Adkins to compete against Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the fall.

The GOP race had five candidates: Amanda Adkins, Mike Beehler, Adrienne Vallejo Foster, Tom Love and Sara Hart Weir.

The 3rd District encompasses Johnson and Wyandotte counties as well as a swath of Miami County.

Adkins is the former chairwoman of the Kansas Republican Party, where she served from 2009-2013.

RELATED: Kansas Republicans determined to nominate candidate who will unseat Davids in 3rd District

During the campaign, she also touted her experience as an executive at Cerner Corporation.

During her victory speech Tuesday night, Adkins challenged Davids to three debates.

“Because we are in a health care and economic crisis, I ask that those debates be held at either places of business or health care institutions,” she said.

Davids, who ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot, won the seat in 2018. She defeated incumbent Republican Congressman Kevin Yoder, who had held the seat since 2011.

In a virtual call with supporters, Davids highlighted her humble beginnings as the child of a single mother who served in the U.S. Army.

“I didn’t have what some would consider a traditional path to office. I was raised by a single mom who served in the Army for 20 years, part of that time as a drill sergeant and I definitely have the push ups to prove it,” Davids said.

Davids said one of the reasons voters should reelect her because she has worked to pass stimulus packages that have helped Americans struggling from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s clear that there’s so much work to do. That’s why I’m running for reelection because our country is facing an unprecedented crisis. The coronavirus has revealed that our economy and our health care system have got to change. I’m committed to making sure that those changes benefit the hard working folks here in our community.”

Seats in the U.S. House are precious. As it stands, the Democrats control the House of Representatives by a 34-person margin. The political website 270-to-Win projects the Dems will lose a few seats, but maintain its majority in November’s general election.