Republicans exclude local incoming Missouri lawmaker from party caucus amid allegations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A recently elected, Lee’s Summit-based state representative won’t be allowed to caucus with his party.

Instead, Missouri Republicans promise a thorough investigation into allegations against Rick Roeber by his children.

Roeber was elected in November to the seat his wife held since 2015. Rebecca Roeber had announced she planned to seek re-election after a car crash last year but died months later.

During the campaign and again after he was elected, Roeber’s adult children accused him of abuse. Those children told The Kansas City Star about physical and sexual abuse that allegedly happened around 1990. Roeber was never charged.

On Monday, Missouri Republicans issued a statement saying:

“Our House Leadership takes the troubling allegations against Rep. Elect Rick Roeber very seriously and we have decided he will not be a member of our caucus at this time. When the 2021 legislative session commences in January, the House Ethics Committee will conduct a thorough investigation of the accusations made by his children.”

Roeber responded to the decision, emailing Missouri House leaders:

“Thank you for Leadership’s consideration in my regard today at Winter Caucus. I see the wisdom in making me a Caucus of One at this juncture to allow any ethics complaints against me to be investigated and discussed. As I have stated, I am guiltless of any of the accusations against me and will be fully exonerated through due process. I look forward to full admittance into the Caucus once these allegations have been dismissed by the Ethics Committee.”

The Missouri Democratic Party also weighed in on the issue in a tweet, saying, “Roeber shouldn’t just be barred from caucusing with Republicans. He shouldn’t be seated.”