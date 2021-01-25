Requests for COVID-19 vaccines overwhelm scheduling system in Kansas county

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

PAOLA, Kan. — The Miami County Health Department started scheduling appointments for people who qualify for vaccinations under phase 2 Monday.

Less than three hours after scheduling began, so many people called the dedicated scheduling line that it overwhelmed the system.

The health department asked people trying to schedule an appointment to call the main line at 913-294-2431.

The county has about 400 vaccine doses available. Appointments are on a first-come-first-serve basis and there is not a “wait list” at this time.

Once all appointment slots are filled for the upcoming clinics, scheduling will be closed until additional time slots are made available with additional receipt of vaccine.