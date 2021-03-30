Requiring a COVID-19 vaccine may not be easy for metro businesses or universities

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Rutgers University became the first college requiring all students enrolled in on-campus classes to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving in the fall.

The university said students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons, but the move is still surprising some.

“It’s controversial,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said during a Facebook Live with the University of Kansas Health on Tuesday. “Our state legislature is doing things so that by statute that can be prevented for businesses, academic institutions and even health care settings.”

Norman is taking about Senate Bill 213. Authored by Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, it would prohibit an employer from penalizing an employee over a vaccination status. The bill was introduced in February and is currently in committee.

In the past, hospitals have required employees to get flu shots and students are required to receive certain vaccinations before enrolling in school. The biggest difference between those vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines is that the COVID-19 vaccines are still being offered under Emergency Use Authorization. The three versions don’t have full approval from the FDA.

Norman said no one can be forced to get a vaccine that’s not fully approved. He said there are also other things to consider before making a blanket decision about the vaccines.

“I personally think that an employer, for example, needs to match what is the safest thing for their worksite and what is the safest thing for the people that come to them, whether they’re patients or business patrons and the like,” Norman said.

At this point, none of the larger universities in our area have announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Kansas State University said it does not currently have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The University of Kansas said it has not made a decision to require vaccinations for its student population.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City said it does not anticipate requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

And in Columbia at the University of Missouri, a vaccination is not required and the university doesn’t anticipate it changing in the near future.

With so many people still trying to get a vaccine, Norman said requirements aren’t what we should be focused on right now.

“I would not want to have that complicate the picture of getting it into people right now,” Norman said. “It may be a conversation for the future.”