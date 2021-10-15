Rescue effort continues after officers remove more than 20 cats from Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project stepped in after an overwhelmed animal owner abandoned more than 20 cats in a metro home. Employees said the conditions inside the home were unlivable and many of the cats need immediate medical attention.

So far, 21 cats have been humanely trapped and transported to the shelter. Pet Project said its officers expect to rescue even more cats from the home in the coming days.

When each animal arrives at the shelter, it is assessed by Pet Project’s veterinary teams to determine placement options. The shelter said it needs volunteers willing to foster cats or kittens in their homes.

The shelter is also in need of canned cat food or donations to help cover food, medical care and other supplies needed to take care of rescued cats and kittens.

In the last 10 days, KC Pet Project said it’s taken in 469 dogs and cats and it is critically crowded.