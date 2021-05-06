Rescued dogs travel hundreds of miles in hopes of finding forever homes in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of dogs rescued from Alabama arrived at a Kansas City animal shelter this morning.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, rescued 55 puppies and dogs from an overwhelmed shelter in Mobile, Alabama.

“Receiving 55-dogs, all at once, I mean that’s pretty unique,” Robin Rowland, Wayside Waifs, said. Typically we’ll get five, 10, sometimes 30 at a time, but 55? That’s a lot.”

Wayside Waifs had it’s mobile rescue unit at the downtown airport to transport the animals from the plane to it’s Kansas City shelter.

“Obviously we want to reduce stress for the animals so we want to be as quick and efficient as possible,” Rowland said.

The Airport documented the arrival of the dogs and shared it on Facebook.

Adoptable animals are posted on Wayside’s website and Facebook page. The shelter said depending on the dogs’ health issues, the animals from Alabama will be add to the website over the next couple of days and weeks.

