Rescuing Afghans from Taliban is deeply personal for Kansas City councilwoman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While working as a government contractor in Afghanistan eight years ago, Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar developed a bond with a young Afghan girl selling trinkets on the streets.

“She would come and sell her wares, her bracelets, scarves and whatever she had to sell on the street,” Loar told FOX4. “That’s how I met her. She’s a beautiful child.”

The young girl, named Madina, is now 18-years-old but still very much a part of Loar’s life.

“I would always buy things from her because she was so pretty and I had a granddaughter that age,” Loar said. “So I kind of took her under my wing, we got to know each other very well and we saw each other every day.”

Now, Loar is trying desperately to rescue Madina and her family members from the brutal forces of the Taliban and other terror networks in Afghanistan.

“She’s so very pretty and now she’s educated and not married,” Loar explained. “So she’s probably in the most danger of anyone there.”

Loar has been in regular communication with Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.

“I can assure you that the United States is involved, even as I speak, in getting people out of Afghanistan,” Cleaver told FOX4.

Loar paid for Madina’s education and even looked into adopting the girl. The Northland councilmember believes we have an obligation to rescue Afghans who welcomed Americans there.

“We should care about getting those people out of there because they cared about us when we were there,” Loar said. “They took care of us.”