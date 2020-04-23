Research Medical nurse who family says died from COVID-19 remembered as a hero

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends are remembering a Research Medical Center nurse who was just one week from retirement when her family said she died of COVID-19.

Celia Yap Banago was a very popular nurse at Research Medical Center. Messages have been flooding social media. The community and her family have been hit hard by her loss.

“She had no idea three weeks ago she would be going into the room with a person with COVID and trying to figure out what to do,” family friend and spokesperson Ben McAnany said. “And she did that no questions asked, knowing the risks and continuing to go in and save that individual.”

Risking her life to save others, that’s why friends and family of Banago call her a hero. Working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, Bonago died just a week shy of retirement.

“That’s why she is a hero in this because she doesn’t ask questions. She does her job,” McAnany said. “She does it to impact who she can, and in this case, did it beyond all things to give her life for her practice.”

A beautiful woman with a bright spirit and a smile that warmed hearts, Banago left the Philippines in 1970 in search of a better life and found it in Kansas City. She was a wife and mother to two boys and had a 40-year nursing career.

During that time, Banago took care of patients and coworkers and became a leader among them.

Julie Perry with the union National Nurses United said Banago was one of many nurses at Research Medical Center who expressed concern over inadequate COVID-19 preparation at the hospital.

Nurses at Research participated in a protest earlier this month because of what they said was a lack of preparedness for COVID-19, which placed staff and patients at risk.

“You shouldn’t have to fight to get equipment to take care of your community,” said Theresa Perry with Share the Love House, an organization dedicated to improving the human condition.

Perry placed flowers and balloons outside of Research Medical Center to honor Banago and shared her outrage over what she calls a lack of safety equipment for front line workers in the COVID-19 crisis.

“There’s no way in there any doctor, any nurse, anybody on the front lines should be dying,” Perry said. “I’m just upset about it, but I’m here because it hurts my heart, and I know it hurts everybody else’s heart. We need them. We need them bad. They need to have what they need to take care of us. It’s sad to me.”

A spokes person for HCA Midwest Health said Banago’s cause of death has not been determined. The health system’s statement continues:

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our colleague, Celia Yap-Banago, a nearly 40-year nursing veteran at Research Medical Center. We’re thinking only of Celia and her beautiful family right now . Celia had a deep commitment to her patients and her family, and a passion that endeared her to the nurses, physicians and every person she touched.

“Research Medical Center is where Celia chose to spend her 40 years. We are deeply disappointed that while we continue to mourn our dear colleague and friend, Celia, the union is seeking to exploit Celia’s death as an opportunity to criticize the hospital for a global PPE shortage.

“Not only is this simply not the case , but the challenges the pandemic has created for hospitals are well understood. Research Medical Center is doing everything we can to protect our colleagues, not only today, but ensure supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) well into the future. Our preparedness and planning started months ago and since the outset of the pandemic we have followed CDC guidelines for PPE.

“We will continue to honor her legacy, pay tribute to her, and support her family, her community and our colleagues. We all deserve the opportunity to mourn the loss of her.”

There will be a vigil for Banago at Research at 8 p.m. Thursday. The organizer said everyone will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.