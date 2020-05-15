Reservations required at most Missouri State Park campgrounds after reopening

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Campgrounds at Missouri State Parks reopen May 18 with some new guidelines in place to accommodate social distancing.

First-come, first-served camping will no longer be available at most state park campgrounds. Reservations will be required before arrival.

There’s also a new contactless, cashless, self-check-in feature.

“We know people are ready to get outdoors, but we all need to practice social distancing when we do,” Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland said in a news release.

When state park campgrounds open Monday, it will be for existing reservations. New reservations can be made starting Monday for dates beginning Tuesday, May 26.

Staff will increase the frequency of cleaning shower houses and restrooms and there will be occupancy limits in these facilities.

Missouri State Park beaches will open to the public on Thursday, May 21. Visitors will be expected to practice social distancing.

Visit mostateparks.com to find a park close to home and make a reservation. Learn more about the details about changes in park procedures here.