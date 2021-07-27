Police board officially drops residency requirements for Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers will now be able to live within 30 miles of Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners voted to drop the department’s residency requirements at Tuesday’s meeting.

Officers will be limited to the Missouri side of the metro, but the board will continue discussions to open up the boundary to the Kansas side at a later time.

The decision comes after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 53, which relaxed the department’s residency requirements on a legislative level. The board’s decision puts them in line with the state’s rule.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and several civil rights organizations have spoken out against ending the residency rule that previously required KCPD officers to live within Kansas City limits.

Lucas has argued it would drive a wedge between the community and the police department at a time when we need to build bridges.

Supporters, on the other hand, said it would provide officers a better work-life balance. They believe it would also help recruit new officers to the department.