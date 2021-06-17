Residency requirements, other changes coming to Adventure Oasis Water Park because of record crowds

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Changes are coming to Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence because of record crowds and security concerns.

The park has operated at capacity for 11 of the 13 days it’s been open, according to the city. The record-breaking attendance also caused lines with wait times of 90 minutes to get inside the park.

“This overcrowding is putting a significant strain on the facility and Park staff. The number of discipline and security issues has also risen dramatically, with one happening almost every day the Park has been opened,” Adam Norris, Assistant Park Manager, said.

The city said it wants to make sure that people in the area are able to get in and enjoy the park this summer. To help, the city will implement the following changes:

Passes will only be sold to people who live in Independence

People purchasing single-day tickets or passes will be required to provide proof of residency with a driver’s license or school ID from: Independence Blue Springs Fort Osage Raytown School

People who live outside city limits, but have already purchased season passes will also be admitted

Punch Pass holders will be allowed to use remainder of pass

Twilight ticket sales have been discontinued until further notice

The water park will close Friday, June 18 to implement the changes. It will reopen on Saturday.