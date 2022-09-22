KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Renters at one Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex complain their streets are nearly impassable.

Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.

Four residents complained to FOX4 on Thursday about damage to their automobiles caused by potholes on and around W. Parkwood Boulevard.

Two residents are the driving force behind a petition that’s gathered more than 90 signatures from residents, pleading for help from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

LaTreissa Randolph and Melissa Kounts said they’re tired of the neglect to their roads.

On Thursday, a UG official told FOX4 some public bus lines are threatening to stop picking up residents at Fairfax Bluffs because of the roads, for fear of the damage buses could sustain.

“I don’t think they would have done anything if the city hadn’t have pushed their buttons,” Randolph said.

“You’ve got to bob and weave to try to get around these holes to make sure you don’t tear up your car, but they want their rent on time,” Kounts added.

Renters said this problem becomes more of a concern with the threat of winter weather arriving soon.

Patrick Holton, a spokesperson for the UG’s Property Maintenance Division, said the city is requiring the property owners to fix those roads. Holton said the county cannot do the repairs and bill the property owner.

Late Thursday morning, Fairfax Bluffs site managers could be seen using cans of pink spray paint to mark the potholes for repairs. Holton said they were beginning to repair the roads.

“People in our neighborhoods rely on public transportation and public services and people to give them that basic quality of life,” Holton said.

Even a UPS delivery driver who visited here Thursday commented that while he’s delivering on these streets, the potholes are so bad, it shakes his entire truck.

Officials from the UG said they’re keeping an eye on this property to ensure the potholes are filled quickly.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.