OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department said residents from eight apartment units were displaced after an overnight apartment fire.

Crews from the Overland Park, Lenexa, and Shawnee fire departments responded to a fire shortly after 3 a.m. at a two-story Sheridan Ridge Townhomes apartment building in the 8300 block of Farley Street.

Upon arrival, the first crew reported heavy smoke and fire from the building.

Firefighters began fire attack operations while additional crews searched the building to confirm everyone was out. It took crews almost two hours to bring the fire under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Red Cross is assisting displaced residents from eight apartment units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.