KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in one Kansas City, Missouri neighborhood have complained about bumpy roads for decades.

Their streets are rough and rocky and they’re hounding city leaders to make them smooth again. City leaders tell FOX4 there’s a plan to rescue roads in the popular Waldo neighborhood.

Every weekend, the busy intersection at 75th Street and Wornall Road becomes Frank Soreno’s soapbox. That’s the center of Waldo’s busy restaurant and entertainment area.

Soreno, a retired executive, brings an enormous portable marquee sign with lights, which instructs passersby to sign his online petition. That document informs people about the area’s aging infrastructure, and asks city leaders to rescue roads that are filled with recurring potholes and failed street cuts, which are causing damage to automobiles and discouraging customers from doing business in the area.

“I’m doing everything I possibly can to get their attention,” Sereno said on Monday.

Sereno said he’s seen potholes come and go. He said resurfacing streets like Wornall Road would make a big difference. Sereno and others complain the bumpy, broken streets are a nuisance.

“It’s a significant burden for the taxpayers here in Waldo to have to deal with all this damage,” Sereno said.

City leaders said they’ve heard Sereno’s pleas. A plan to repave main streets in that area will go out for bid later in the spring. Maggie Green, a spokesperson for Kansas City’s Department of Public Works, said the city’s budget for resurfacing streets has grown from $11 million to $39 million in recent years.

“We try to be as equitable as we can as far as street resurfacing funding as it’s spread through the district, and to focus on what that condition data tells us. We need to make sure we’re using the right tools at the right time to address these needs,” Green said.

“It’s something they see every day of their lives, whether it’s going to the grocery store or to work or they’re just out running errands. It impacts their lives. When their cars are damaged or their cars are damaged, it can affect their lives,” Andrea Bough, Sixth District At-Large Councilmember, said on Monday.

Roads that need attention can always be reported to the city’s 311 line. Green added that road repairs around Waldo are slated to begin during the summer months.