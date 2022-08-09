KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman is dead, and a teen boy is badly hurt after a shooting in City Park, near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue.

It happened on Monday just before 7:30 p.m. Although it was nighttime, there was still plenty of daylight.

Neighbors said hearing gunshots is a common occurrence in the area – and they want the violence to stop.

“I hear boom, boom, boom,” Neighbor Dilajla Seherija said.

“It’s real scary,” Neighbor Jeanie McMackin said.

She was working in the yard out back when she heard the gunshots Monday night. She ran to the front where her daughter was sitting in the car.

“And she says, ‘mom get down. They’re shooting a gun over there.'”

McMackin said they saw two silver cars speeding away from the park.

“In the meantime, we heard a girl scream over there,” McMackin said.

In cellphone video from a neighbor, you can see a patrol car responding to the scene pull in, just as the silver cars drive away from the area.

Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies said they found Brenda Mejia-Bautista dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was also badly hurt and taken to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

“I’m scared, of course,” Seherija said. “My husband told me, the neighbor heard some shots coming in the house, thank God they did not come in my house.”

There’s no suspect information, but investigators continue to look into the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Seherija said they hear gunshots coming from the park several times a month. She hopes authorities will step up patrols in the area.

“I think somebody must stay over here more, probably in the park,” Seherija said. “In the night, too. Probably in the day.”

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous, and the right information could get you a cash reward. Authorities assure you no detail is too small.