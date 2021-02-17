Residents part of past emergency power outages not safe from future interruptions, Evergy says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the threat of more emergency power outages continues, Evergy says anyone could still lose their access to electricity.

“Unfortunately, being part of interruptions Monday or Tuesday will not clear you from being part of new emergency interruptions,” an Evergy spokesperson wrote to FOX4.

Evergy, along with Kansas City, Kansas Board of Public Utility and Independence Power & Light, remain on standby as the Southwest Power Pool assesses its energy levels. If power reserves dip too low, SPP could order new emergency power outages.

Power officials have had 10 minutes or less between the time they were told to implement the outages and the time they had to start shutting off power, Evergy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer Chuck Caisley said on Feb. 16.

Evergy is stressing that residents should continue to try and conserve energy use. The company recommends using the microwave instead of the oven or stove. Businesses should try to avoid using all of its power at once, and people should stagger turning on devices and appliances to avoid a spike.

Other questions about Evergy

Why can’t I pay my bill online? Online bill payment isn’t available at this time. The company is making sure their site is available for customers who need outage information.

No, Evergy says they will not assess late fees or disconnect service through the end of February. Disconnecting service completely is different than the temporary power outages mandated by SPP.

How else can I conserve energy? Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters. Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through

windows. Change or clean filters on furnaces. Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home. When possible, use large appliances (clothes washers, dryers and

dishwashers) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Reduce air leaks that let cold air in by sealing around doors and windows

with weather-stripping or caulk and inserting foam gaskets on electrical

switches and outlets. Businesses should reduce the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible. Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing

non-essential processes.

