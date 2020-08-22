Residents say KC apartment’s COVID-19 visitor restrictions causing depression

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents at a low-income apartment building are pushing for management to ease some COVID-19 restrictions.

Seniors who live at Brush Creek Tower Apartments on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard said they’ve been limited to two visitors a month since April.

They said the months-long isolation is too much and forcing families apart.

“It’s very depressing. Everybody here in this whole building is depressed,” said Shirley Mondaine, who’s lived and Brush Creek Tower for two years. “We are locked in, can’t have our loved ones come and see us. It’s very depressing.”

Mondaine said she often has to choose between her caretaker or daughter for special visiting times and has not seen some of her grandchildren in months.

“It’s not fair. We have to make a choice,” Mondaine said.

As they watch some COVID-19 restrictions ease throughout the city, they’re hoping they can also see their loved ones more regularly and get back to a somewhat normal routine.

“Bored in the house, can’t have no relatives, no friends or nothing. Only allowed two visitors, and they can only come once a month or twice a month,” Paula Hall said.

Residents said they’re pushing those in charge to allow more family visits, even if it’s only adding a few people to the visitor list.

They argue they should at least be able to socialize in small, controlled settings.