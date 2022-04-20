KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a fire earlier this month at Stonegate Meadows apartments in Kansas City, tenants tell FOX4 their living situations are unacceptable.

Fifteen people had to be treated at the hospital after someone set a fire in a common area of the apartment building.

“It’s scary because you come out of your apartment, people coming out of the laundry room,” resident Dashay Jackson said.

At apartment buildings in the complex, several people said they have unexpected guests living in hidden rooms and abandoned buildings. That’s why some residents said they’re not surprised the fire happened.

“The homeless thing is really bad over here,” Jackson said.

But that isn’t Jackson’s only concern.

“I don’t know what to do,” Jackson said. “I don’t know who to talk to.”

She said she’s had problems with the air conditioning, mice running around in her home and, most recently, blockage issues in her kitchen sink.

When FOX4 met up with Jackson, she had just finished talking to the city’s health department.

Her daughter who lives in the complex showed pictures of sewage backup in her bathroom sink and a hole she said she fell through.

The city in the past six months said it has taken 42 complaints. The main ones including wastewater/water, pests and mold/ventilation problems.

The Kansas City Housing Authority said it has 77 voucher participants living at Stonegate. Only one unit is in non-compliance with their inspection standards at this time.

Management has until Monday, April 25, to make all the corrections

“We are not approving the any new voucher holders to move into Stonegate,” Edwin Lowndes, executive director of Housing Authority, said.

“Our decision to implement this was due to the tenant concerns and complaints over the past several months. While Stonegate management addressed issues when we raised them, there was a pattern of neglect and a lack of regular maintenance. As of today, we have seen improvements, but we plan to keep the prohibition of new voucher usage in place. We will continue to monitor Stonegate’s responsiveness, and this could be changed in the future.”

