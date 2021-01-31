Resist the urge to share a picture of your vaccine card

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds up a Vaccination Record Card after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination shot by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the Congress of the United States, in her office on Capitol Hill on December 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images)

Sharing a picture of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media is the new popular thing to do. It shows everyone that you’ve had at least one dose of the vaccine.

But you may want to think twice before uploading, and sharing, your proof.

The Better Business Bureau warned against the idea last week. It says that there is self-identifying information on the card. If you aren’t careful, it could make it easier for people to steal your identity, or help scammers create fake versions of the vaccine card.

Keep in mind that your vaccination card includes personal information such as your full name, birthday and the location where you received your vaccine. That’s a lot of the info needed to open fraudulent account somewhere.

The Better Business Bureau also reports that scammers in Great Britain have been caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok. The BBB says it’s only a matter of time before scammers try to start cashing in here in the U.S.

The BBB offers several ideas to safely show others that you’ve had a vaccine.

If you get a sticker after getting your vaccine, share a picture of it instead

Set a frame around your Facebook profile picture

Review the security settings on all your social media accounts to make sure only the people you want to see your account will see it

Be wary of Facebook quizzes. The BBB says they may collect information that can often be used as passwords or security questions