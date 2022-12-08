The developers of the highly anticipated Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project’s latest iteration and won initial approval of their revised plans from the City Council.

In 2017, Lenexa approved AC City Center Lenexa LLC’s first-phase plans at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, which included roughly 50,000 square feet of restaurant/retail and office in five one-story buildings.

A year later, developers had planned to start construction on two restaurant buildings, but that was contingent on tenants signing leases. Today, the site remains undeveloped, other than a waterfall structure on the corner of 87th and Renner.

On Tuesday evening, the City Council approved the revised preliminary plans for the first two phases, which increased the square footage to 79,907 square feet of mixed-uses with the addition of two floors to two buildings. Klover Architects presented the plans on behalf of the developer.

The final plans of both phases require another round of approvals from the Lenexa Planning Commission and the City Council, which will be set for a later date.

Restaurant Row will consist of five buildings — four along the curved section of Scarborough Street and City Center Drive and the fifth at the corner of 87th and Renner — with restaurants on the ground floor and office or retail on the upper floors.