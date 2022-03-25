LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks defeated Providence Friday 66-61 to move one game away from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s Final Four.

But at Johnny’s Tavern in Lawrence there was even more reason for fans and the staff to be excited.

As staff hustled to filled orders with every seat in the place filled Nashville native Lexy Burke was watching and smiling. The former waitress remembers one memorable night where she received a $1,000 tip. So during the pandemic she started a TikTok and started asking followers to give what they could so she could surprise restaurant workers with tips, usually between $500 and $1,000.

“It’s been crazy all the people who want to contribute just to see a smile on someone’s face,” Burke said.

After 168 such surprises Ally Bank reached out to Burke and invited her to town. During halftime Burke grabbed a mic and let the whole restaurant in on the secret.

“Today is really big and really special and we knew we had to come to Lawrence to do this. We are going to tip the entire staff $50,000 to split amongst themselves,” Burke announced.

Staff gathered behind the bar were overcome with emotions, their jaws dropped to the floor.

“I thought we were just going to take a picture. Little did I know I’d be getting a big paycheck its amazing,” cook Merrick Dujakovich said.

Many of the staff who are students were excited for what the money will mean.

“It means I can pay rent this month,” Kate Sievert said.

“It means I can pay for my gas and my food,” Faith Kelly said.

The surprise created an unforgettable night even before the final buzzer.

“The energy in here is already awesome because of March Madness and now its everybody is happy freaking out,” server Josephine Bowen said.

But there was one more surprise for customers who were already cheering the gesture.

“Ally is such an amazing company, they didn’t want it to end there, they are going to cover everyone’s tab tonight,” Burke announced to an even larger eruption of applause.

