Restaurants prepare to adapt to pandemic again with weather getting turning colder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurants have been forced to adapt in order to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Classic Cup on the Plaza, diners can choose to eat inside, or outside on the sidewalk and deck. But as the weather gets colder, restauranteurs expect more people to forgo the outdoor dining experience.

“I do have people who call and ask, specifically call and ask about outdoor seating. And if we can’t provide that, they won’t stay,” Classic Cup manager Aislinn Bird said.

Bird says the Classic Cup’s outdoor dining area doubles its capacity. She says the restaurant does plan on enclosing the outer section and installing heaters.



“We’ll see how it goes. I don’t know. Especially if numbers keep spiking. I’ve noticed that customers are more nervous to come out,” Bird said.

Chicken N’ Pickle in North Kansas City is making similar changes to its dining area outside.



“On our boardwalk area, we’ve got heaters up above. Then we also have the heaters that are stand alones. We can move them wherever we want,” Chicken N’ Pickle general manager Brittany Buehrer said.

But not every restaurant can prepare for the winter.



“Some people are closing for the winter if they don’t have any adaptable outdoor areas or their inside is super small,” Bird said.