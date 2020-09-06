Restraining order prevents 9ine bar from doing business for 10 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Owners at a troubled nightclub have been served with a restraining order, preventing the bar from doing business for 10 days.

A Jackson County judge ruled in favor of that order on Friday, saying it was intended to protect businesses near 9ine Ultra Lounge, located at Highway 40 and S. Noland Road.

Since January, several incidents of concern have taken place in that nightclub, bringing police to investigate dangerous situations.

That order, which was served and posted outside the lounge’s front door on Friday, was torn down by a female employee of the bar, according to a source within the Kansas City municipal government.

The order was served again on Saturday, Sept. 5.

This time, operating managers from that shopping center’s ownership group were on hand, posting the notice on two sturdy wood and plexiglass structures.

The orders, which are signed by Judge Cory Atkins, are stamped with the words “do not remove.”

“I regret it’s come to this,” Phil Taggert, operations manager with Area Real Estate Advisors, said.

Police have been concerned with 9ine Ultra Lounge since January 21st, when 15 people were shot, one of them killed, and the gunman was also shot and killed.

On August 30th, four more people were shot there. The bar was closed for some time while owners confronted legal issues.

The temporary restraining order is in effect until September 11th, when, according to Taggert, representatives from his property management group are due to meet 9ine Ultra Lounge owner Alphonso Hodge in court again.

“One of my closing things to the judge yesterday was — it’s very hard to market a property when you have bullet holes in the windows,” Taggert told FOX4 News.

The restraining order also demands Do Work Factory, the crossfit gym nextdoor to 9Nine Ultra Lounge to close.

According to court papers, Do Work Factory conducted exercise classes during the pandemic, and failed to enforce mandatory mask rules.

Hodge is listed as owner of both businesses and did not comment when FOX4 reached out on Saturday.

Property managers said they’re barricading the parking lot leading to 9Nine Ultra Lounge, preventing customers from going there for 10 days.

Nine Ultra Lounge has been advertising a Sunday night event on its social media channels.

FOX4 News is told that event won’t be permitted.