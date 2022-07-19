INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Five months after a special counsel began investigating how overtime was spent at the Independence, Missouri Police Department, the results are public.

In February whistleblower reported at least one Independence police officer racking up 2,800 hours in overtime. The whistleblower said the overtime was connected to renovations at the police department and jail, not for his work as a police officer.

That officer received more than $200,000 in gross pay and benefits and is now on leave.

Special counsel Dan Nelson finished the investigation and released his findings Tuesday morning.

FOX4 attempted to livestream this news conference, but technical issues prevented a positive viewer experience. We will have updates during newscasts at noon, 4 and 5 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.