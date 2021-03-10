Retail pharmacies speeding up vaccinations for Missouri teachers

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Retailers with pharmacies are now vaccinating teachers against COVID-19 in Missouri after the initiation of a federal program.

President Biden has directed pharmacies to consider teachers, school staff and child care givers as a priority group for immunization. Many call that good news for parents and our economy.

In Kansas, the state already has prioritized teachers for the inoculations. Many school districts on the Kansas side of the metro, including Shawnee Mission, said most of their staffers already have received the vaccine. That means kids are returning to school full-time in the classroom later this month.

But in Missouri, there’s still a lot of remote learning taking place. The addition of retail pharmacies like Walmart is helping to speed up vaccinations for teachers and school staff.

“It will be incumbent upon teachers in the state of Missouri to reach out through our appointment process system in order to see those eligibility requirements,” Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart said. “There’s a simple process to demonstrate validation that you’re a teacher, those sorts of things. So yes, those will be in place on a go-forward basis and we will work alongside the state eligibility requirements.”

Walmart also is partnering with the City of Kansas City and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City to stage community clinics at local YMCAs. The retailer expects its pharmacists will give out about 3,500 shots in one event.

So far, Bartlett says Walmart has been doing between 70,000 and 90,000 vaccinations a day nationwide.

Mayor Quinton Lucas wants Kansas City teachers to schedule appointments with vaccinators in the federal program, so we can re-open both our schools and our economy.

To make an appointment at Walmart or any other pharmacy click here.

