Retired Independence officer dies from COVID-19, department says

Sgt. John Bullard

INDENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department announced Friday the passing of one of their former officers due to COVID-19.

Independence Police said Sgt. John Bullard served 46 years with the department and was active in the IPD Reserve Unit until his death on Aug. 11.

“Sgt. Bullard put up a fight, but succumbed to COVID-19,” the department said Friday.

Bullard served as a dispatcher, officer, K-9 sergeant and detective sergeant.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. Both will take place at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence.

