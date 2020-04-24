Retired Kansas farmer recognized for sending New York governor letter, N-95 mask

ALBANY, N.Y. — A retired farmer in northeast Kansas is being recognized for his kindness.

The farmer, known only as Dennis, wrote a letter and sent a mask to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor read the letter this morning during his daily briefing.

“I am a retired farmer hunkered down in northeast Kansas with my wife, who has but one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung. She also has diabetes,” Cuomo read. “We are in our 70s now, and frankly I am afraid for her. Enclosed, find a solitary N-95 mask leftover from my farming days. It has never been used. If you could would you please give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your state.”

The farmer’s letter goes on to say that he’s keeping four masks to give to his immediate family.

Nurses and doctors working at hospitals in New York say they do not have enough masks and other personal protective equipment to keep them safe while treating patients.

Several metro nurses and doctors have flown to New York to help the fight, where the coronavirus has taken the nation’s biggest toll. One Kansas City nurse even quit her job to serve a three-week stint at one of the New York hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients.

Here’s the full letter: