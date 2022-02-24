OVERLAND PARK, Ks. — Across the Kansas City metro and state of Missouri, many people are reacting to the ongoing chaos in Russia and Ukraine.

FOX4 spoke with retired Navy SEALS Captain, Bill Irwin.

“We’ve got an evil wicked bully in Russia, that’s doing evil wicked things to people and we need to stand against the bully, because we’ve seen what’s happened in World War I and World War II when we didn’t stand against the bullies and how America didn’t lead,” Irwin said.

As a retired navy seal captain of 33 years, Irwin was once on the front lines, now like everyone else, he is watching everything play out in Ukraine and Russia from a far.

He says late Wednesday night, Russia crossed a major line and the only thing America can and should do, is step up.

“They are on death ground, they are not going to sit down while an evil empire tries to take their ground, we need to support them. We’ve seen what they are going to do. We need to bring in all the elements of national power. Diplomatic informational military economic. All our power to defeat this bully,” Irwin said.

Since retiring in 2013, Irwin has taken on a different fight, he’s running for 4th Congressional District of Missouri.

Thursday night he was the special speaker for the local nonprofit, Friends in Service of Heroes (F.I.S.H) event.

The event was held in Overland Park, Kansas.