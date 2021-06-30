Retired KCKFD battalion chief killed after being struck by vehicle while removing debris on I-35

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is mourning after a fellow retired battalion chief died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle last Friday on Interstate 35.

The crash was reported Friday, June 25, just after 12:30 p.m. on southbound I-35, just north of 18th Street Expressway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said KCKFD Battalion Chief Dave Pittaway was removing road debris on I-35. According to witnesses, the driver of a Kia Forte was speeding when Pittaway jumped to another lane to avoid being struck at the same time the driver changed to the same lane.

Pittaway, 66, was taken to the hospital where he died Tuesday from his injuries.

KCKFD released a statement Wednesday saying “Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of fellow retired KCKFD Battalion Chief Dave Pittaway.”

The fire department said he died peacefully Tuesday surrounded by family.

“The family is very grateful to everyone involved in his care from the moment of the accident to the time of his passing, making it possible for his family to return to Kansas City for a final goodbye,” the department said.

Pittaway served with KCKFD for over 31 years and was greatly respected among the many men and women with whom he served, the department said. Promoted through the ranks from firefighter to Battalion Chief, he served as the Logistics Officer for his last few years where he managed the repair, upkeep and remodeling of all KCKFD facilities.

“Dave was always willing to lend a hand,” said Wyandotte County Mayor David Alvey. “It was a blessing to know him and we share in the grief and prayers of his family and friends.”

Since his retirement, he continued in his service to the community he loved, volunteering for a number of charities

“We will remember him as a selfless individual who encouraged others to volunteer their time or give money for those in need. On behalf of the entire Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, we will celebrate Dave Pittaway’s legacy and send our condolences to his entire family. May he rest in peace.”