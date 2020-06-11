Retired Police Chief David Dorn who was shot and killed by looter laid to rest

St. LOUIS, Mo. — Hundreds of mourners gathered at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in north St. Louis Wednesday to bid farewell and to honor Retired Police Chief David Dorn.

Chief Dorn was shot and killed by a looter while working security at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive last week.

His family and friends say his memory will forever be cherished.

“When they made him they broke the mold. He can never be replaced,” said Vernis Franklin, Dorn’s cousin

Those who attended the service say Dorn was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to the community he served.

“It’s a tragedy they, way we lost him like the family asked that we remember and celebrate his life,” said Wesley Bell, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney.

Hundreds lined the streets outside the church to show their respect.

“We pay respects to our fallen and if it’s first responders or military they stand for our country and protect us and we feel it’s our duty to protect them in their time of need.” said Jeff Hirsch, St. Louis Patriot Guard.

“I came out cause it seem like it was the right thing to do to pay tribute to the man who was dedicated to serving his community.” said Tracy Franz.

According to Dorn’s Obituary:

Dorn retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007 with rank of captain, but his life serving the public wasn’t quite over . He became Chief of Police for Moline Acres Police Department in 2008. He was highly respected and dedicated to the office he retired from the department in 2014. He was a very compassionate and great mentor to many officers that worked under him.

He always went beyond the call of duty to help his fellow man and he had a soft heart for young people. He could make you laugh uncontrollably as he told career stories in humorous ways.

He worked his way through the ranks of the department from Rookie Patrolman to Captain. He served in various units including Patrol, detective, Commander of Prisoner Processing, Commander of Vice-Narcotics, S.W.A.T., Teams Commander, and the Deputy Commander of Bureau of Patrol Support, which oversaw traffic and mounted patrols, commercial vehicles, canine, and the tactical units. Among his many accomplishments were five Chief’s Letter of Commendation and a Meritorious Service Citation.

Dorn served 38 years in law enforcement and his family and friends say he will be missed.