‘Revenge travel’ could be the spark that ignites tourism around the world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Revenge travel is the new hot term. Think of it like you’re finally getting out of a relationship, (this time with COVID-19), and you’re ready to get back out there. You’re ready to take some extra trips, or splurge on the trip you’ve been dreaming about because you haven’t been able to travel for so long.

Millions of people say they’re “ready to get back out there.” They feel trapped right now. We’ve canceled trips, celebrations, and family get-togethers over the past year. Now, travelers are dreaming of all the places they’ll go when the vaccine is available to everyone and the world reopens.

Acendas Travel said last summer people took long weekends and focused on road trips closer to home. Now that people are hoping to get out and stretch their legs a little more, they’re traveling a little farther.

“We have had several people take the next step this past fall and winter and go to Mexico and The Caribbean because ‘travel bubbles’ were created and travel could be done safely,” Jeff Bollig, Director of Marketing for Acendas Travel said.

Bollig said the company is getting a lot of questions from people who are interested in traveling for a special event like a destination wedding or an anniversary. More unique options like staying in castles in Europe, taking a safari in Africa, or enjoying the beaches of the South Pacific are also popular.

“Suddenly, we are hearing from people who want to take that dream trip this year or early next. In the past, that might have been something for 10 years down the road, but now it’s a feeling of the time is soon,” Bollig said.

Travel agents say they are also getting more interest as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Bollig, Acendas Travel received more calls in the first week of this month than they did in all of March a year ago.