Reward increase: Police trying to solve Grandview homicide of young mom

Pictures of Alexuas Acord and her children

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police continue investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman last year, and officials are willing to reward anyone with information leading to an arrest.

On April 17, 2020, police were called to a shooting at 3:10 a.m. in the area of 15th Street and High Grove Road. When they arrived, they found a victim inside of a vehicle, already dead.

That woman was later identified as Alexuas Acord.

Her father, who drove in from St. Louis after hearing of the shooting, told FOX4 that she was a mother of two: a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Police have received several tips since Acord’s death, but they need more information, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers coordinator Detective Kevin Boehm. An additional $500 has been added, making the total now $2,500.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading our NEW mobile app, P3TIPS, on Google Play or the Apple iOS stores for FREE. All information is anonymous.

