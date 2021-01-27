Reward increased to $15,000 in 2001 Raytown homicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Authorities have announced a reward increase for anyone who can help them solve a 2001 cold case murder.

Craig Lasley was found dead inside of his home in the 8600 block of Oxford Avenue in Raytown on Nov. 15, 2001.

The Greater KC Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that the reward in the case has been increased to $15,000 for a tip leading to a felony arrest or charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online here.