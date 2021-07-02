Ribbon cutting scheduled for Kansas City park play area partially funded by Patrick Mahomes’ foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than three months after crews broke ground on a Kansas City park, the Kansas City Parks department scheduled a date that the new play area will open.

The Parks Department said it plans to hold a ribbon cutting for the addition at Martin Luther King, Jr. Square Park on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The park was a simple green space until Patrick Mahomes and his 15 & The Mahomies foundation made a donation to help transform the park into an all-inclusive play destination. Bricks were also sold to help raise money for the park. The bricks will be laid at the park later this summer.

The plan called for the park to include Civil Rights education and a place unique enough people from all areas of the metro would visit.

Crews broke ground on the project in March.