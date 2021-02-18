Ride KC connecting Bartle Hall homeless shelter with daytime warming centers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ride KC is helping connect warming shelters for homeless people who are trying to survive the bitter cold that has gripped the region.

The transit agency is playing an important role in helping folks stay warm. Special shuttle buses are bringing people from the city’s overnight warming shelter inside Bartle Hall to daytime warming centers located throughout the city.

The shuttles started leaving downtown shortly after 8 a.m. They’re carrying people who have no place to stay to either the Southeast Community Center or the Hillcrest Community Center. Those are two daytime warming centers that are not near regular transit routes.

The Area Transportation Authority says it believes one of its missions is to connect people without housing to warm and safe places.

“The Downtown Council is who brought this to our attention,” Chuck Ferguson, vice president of operations for the ATA, said. “We’ve been doing stuff with the houseless, the homeless, for quite some time. Supporting that population whenever we can.

More than 350 people stayed in the overnight shelter at the convention center Wednesday night. Each is fed a hot breakfast before the shelter closes at 8 a.m. But there aren’t many places for them to go downtown.

The central branch of the Kansas City Public Library had programs for the homeless, but it has been closed during the pandemic. The city’s other warming shelters already are on transit routes.

There just was no direct way, until now, to connect Bartle Hall to the shelters in one trip.

“This is a particular issue, not just because of the pandemic, but because of the cold as well. Those two have made a perfect storm,” Ferguson said. “The Downtown Council says, ‘Hey this is a no brainer. This fits within what you do.’ And we agreed. So we came running.”