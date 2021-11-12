Ride KC driver surprises passenger with motorized wheelchair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Ride KC and zTrip driver is turning his own family’s loss into one of his passenger’s gain.

Ride KC Freedom provides door to door service for people with disabilities. But getting people to the bus isn’t always easy.

“Sometimes it can take about 15 minutes. It just depends on the person. This is one of those jobs that you really have to have patience,” supervisor James Armstrong said.

For Jettie Madden just getting across the room with her walker can be difficult. She goes for dialysis three times a week.

“He sees that I have such a time to get to the bus I can’t stand up long,” Madden said.

So when Madden was having trouble getting to the bus and getting on, her driver stepped up.

“He said ‘Jettie is that all you’ve got?’ I said ‘yes it is’, he said ‘you know what I’m going to donate you something,”‘ Madden explained.

This week that driver and his father showed up with a surprise, a motorized wheelchair his mother used until she died. They then helped her into the several thousand dollar device she’d dreamed of for years. A couple days after her first test drive, Madden can’t help but marvel at the chair that will give her more mobility than she’s had in years.

“I’m amazed to get this. Words can’t explain how happy I am to get something like this,” Madden said.

That driver opted not to speak on camera about the donation, saying he just was trying to honor his mom and help a special passenger. But his coworkers have been touched by his kindness.

“You have a mother, you have a grandmother you have a disabled brother or member in your family and I hope it just catches on with everybody that it’s always good to give if you’ve got it,” Armstrong said.

You might just put a smile on someone’s face that likely won’t go away anytime soon.

“I like this I really like this. Comfortable? Oh yeah,” Madden exclaimed in video captured of her first moments in the chair.

“Now I know how a person feels that wins the lottery!”