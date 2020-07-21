Ride KC passengers getting frustrated with reduced routes, lack of seats on city buses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people rely on the city’s bus system to get to and from work. But that’s become difficult for many.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has reduced routes and made other changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s made catching the bus tricky for some riders.

“Waiting 35-45 minutes on the bus, it’s not guaranteed for me to have a seat. If there’s not no seats available, then I have to wait on the next bus,” Mysti Wilson said.

Wilson depends on the bus to get to work.

Before the pandemic, a bus ride from home to work took about 10 minutes. She said lately, it takes over two hours to get there. Wilson said she gets to work late often because of the buses.

“Every other day, twice at least, sometimes three times out of the week. It all depends on the buses,” Wilson said.

According to KCATA’s website, the transit service has been operating on a reduced schedule since early April. They’ve also limited the number of riders allowed on the bus to help with social distancing.

KCATA said the changes are to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Individuals are sitting next to each other on the bus stop, but for some reason, they can not sit next to each other on the bus,” rider Matthew Price said.

Riders are frustrated with the situation.

“People feel that there should be a seat for them,” and there’s not one, Wilson said. “So they get into it with the bus driver. Sometimes they get into it with each other.”

On Thursday and Monday, FOX4 reached out to the transit authority several times to see if they were aware of the issues, or planned to change current bus schedules. They have not responded to our questions.