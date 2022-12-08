KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a theft suspect who tried to target someone on an Kansas City ATA bus.

Kansas City police released video of the alleged crime that happened on Nov. 30.

It shows a man trying to grab a cell phone out of the hand of a rider. Another rider intervenes to help the victim.

The man then pulls a gun out of his pocket and points it at the riders on the bus. The gunman gets off the bus near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue.

Police are asking anyone on the bus, or those who may know the gunman to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

