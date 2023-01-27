KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a ride share driver who took off from a homicide scene Friday afternoon.

Detectives responded to a shooting call near East 24th Terrace and Brooklyn around 1:15 p.m.

They believe the driver stopped to pick up a customer. Officers say the customer may have been trying to get away from a gunman at the time. The customer was then shot as he tried to get into the ride share car.

The victim died from his injuries.

Detectives believe there may be evidence in the ride share driver’s car that could be critical to solving the homicide.

Officers say the ride share driver is in a light blue Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information about the driver, or the victim, is asked to call Kansas City police.