RideKC announces plans on getting fans to Big 12 Tournament with increased safety measures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Tournament is returning to Kansas City this week after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

RideKC said they are offering a fast and free no-parking option to get fans to the games March 10-14 at T-Mobile Center.

The company said there are some changes to RideKC service this year that riders should be aware of.

Riders don’t have to worry about exact chance or multi-day tickets because there is now zero fare.

RideKC’s Transit app can help riders with trip planning and real-time tracking of your bus. The app also shows how crowded the buses are.

There is increased COVID-19 safety precautions, including boarding at the back of the bus and social distanced seating. Face masks are required on buses and at bus stops.

RideKC said printed schedules are no longer available on buses but can be printed at its website or can be checked on the app.

The Men’s Championship will be held March 10-13 at T-Mobile Center. The Women’s Championship will be held March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium.