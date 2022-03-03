KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and RideKC bus.

The crash happened on East 75th Street between US 71 Highway and Prospect Avenue. Police have closed East 75th Street.

Police say the RideKC bus was turning into the bus terminal when the motorcycle collided with the bus. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus was the only person on board at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will provide updates as they become available.

