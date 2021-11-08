RideKC buses won’t stop at Independence Walmart beginning in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Changes are coming to some Kansas City-area bus routes.

Ride KC said that beginning Jan. 2, buses will no longer stop at the Blue Ridge Crossing Walmart. Ride KC said Walmart terminated the city’s access to the bus stops on the company’s property.

Instead of stopping at Walmart, buses will connect nearby at stops adjacent to the shopping center.

Ride KC said the change affects routes 28 (Blue Ridge), 31 (31st Street), 47 (Broadway), 302 (Blue Route), 399 (Raytown Flex), and 570 (Blue Springs Express).

Most affected buses will stop at both existing and new stops along East 43rd Street, between Sterling Avenue and Blue Ridge Boulevard. New maps and schedules will be available online beginning in December.

