RideKC confirms four bus operators test positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC announced on Tuesday four bus operators tested positive for COVID-19.

RideKC said the operators drove a bus between from August 7 to August 18. Click here see the routes and times.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, passengers are required to wear masks while waiting at the bus stop and while riding the bus.

To reduce contact between customers and bus operators all fares are suspended, and on most buses, passengers can board on the back of the bus.

There is also Plexiglas to help shield the operator.