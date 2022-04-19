KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC announced it is following Transportation Security Administration guidance and will no longer enforce a mask mandate aboard their busses and at bus stations.

Late [Monday], the TSA announced it will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. RideKC staff will spend the next few days removing hundreds of mandatory mask signs from the vehicles and all the transit stations and stops. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time. Kansas City Area Transportation Authority

The TSA announced they would no longer enforce the federal mask mandate after a federal judge in Florida struck it down.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded authority of U.S. health officials.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” Mizelle wrote.

President Joe Biden’s administration continues to encourage the use of masks on public transportation, but individuals who do not wear face coverings will not face consequences.