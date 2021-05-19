RideKC expands e-bike program into Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County has reason to celebrate Bike Month KC.

RideKC is expanding its service into Wyandotte County.

The project was funded through a federal transportation grant to improve air quality.

This first phase introduces six bike hubs and 30 e-bikes to the network, based primarily in the Rosedale neighborhood and throughout the University of Kansas Medical Center campus.

A second phase, anticipated to begin later this year, will bring an additional four hubs and 20 e-bikes to the system.

The Unified Government will work with RideKC Bike in the coming months to understand preliminary usage and travel patterns of the bikes in Kansas City, Kansas to determine the placement of these future hubs.



RideKC said the regional e-bike bikeshare service offers low-cost, environmentally friendly mobility options to riders who can now move seamlessly across state lines.



As a dockless system, riders can scan a QR code with the RideKC Bike app to check it out, ride safely, and then return it to a bike hub or lock it to a bike rack within the service area.

Each bike has both a cable lock to secure the bike to a fixed object and a wheel lock that automatically closes through the rear wheel.

The first ride for new users is free; after that, bikes are one dollar to unlock and 10 cents per minute.