KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is an opportunity Wednesday for the Kansas City community to give their input on the stopping points for the new east-west streetcar expansion route.

This will be the first time residents will be able to give feedback on this portion of the project.

Before the KC Streetcar is ready to ride in 2025, a few important decisions must be made. Such as the pickup and dropoff points along the new half-billion-dollar streetcar route.

On Wednesday, RideKC and the KCATA will be holding an online meeting to reveal where those locations will be at the moment, but those could change with the public’s input.

They will be gathering community feedback before finalizing the proposed stopping points.

You must register to have access to the meeting link. Here is a link to register. If you miss the meeting, a recording will be posted to the RideKC website.

After the meeting, there will be an online survey open through Dec. 1.