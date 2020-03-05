RideKC looking to redesign transit service including more routes and stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A shakeup is on its way for Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Bus routes will change later this year, but those who ride the bus will have a say on what the final plans will be.

Through March 16 KCATA will have an online survey available to determine whether their redesign draft plan fits the needs of community.

KCATA is hoping for as many different voices as possible before updating and finalizing the changes.

The Transportation Authority is also pulling feedback through various pop up meetings around town.

They'll be at the Boardwalk Square from 7-9 a.m. Thursday. They’ll also be at the KC Public Library Lucile Bluford Branch from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

These will be the last two meetings leading up to the deadline.

The redesign involves expanding service hours, adding routes and stops. But it will also eliminate service in certain areas.

"Last summer we did a survey and we questioned all the people that use transit, they gave us all their suggestions about how they'd like the system redesign to look, we took all the answers they gave us, put them into a draft plan, so now we are asking them to come out again and this time to tell us if we got the draft plan right," Petrina Parker with KCATA said.

Click or tap here to take the survey.