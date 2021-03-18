RideKC offering free bus rides to Arrowhead Stadium mega vaccination site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mega vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium is set to kick off Friday morning with 8,000 people getting inoculated over the two-day event.

The vaccination clinic is appointment only, and health officials told FOX4 all those appointments have been filled already. On Thursday, crews set up for the drive-thru vaccine site, placing dozens of cones throughout Lot J.

If you got an appointment but are still trying to figure out the best way to get there, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is offering a free option.

RideKC will be bussing people in to Arrowhead Stadium to ensure the event isn’t limited to people who have their own ride.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday, those with appointments can grab a shuttle that will take them to the mega vaccination site. Proof of appointment will be required to board. Buses will depart every half hour from the following locations:

Linwood YMCA, 3800 Linwood Blvd.

Macedonia Baptist Church, 1700 Linwood Blvd.

Black Archives of Mid America, 1722 E. 17th Terrace

Guadalupe Center (Pre-K facility), 5123 E. Truman Road

Cleaver Family YMCA, 7000 Troost Ave.

St. James United Methodist Church, 5540 Wayne Ave. (bus stop on Paseo)

Brush Creek Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Southeast Community Center, 4201 East 63 St.

There will be 20 people on each shuttle, and after arriving at Arrowhead, riders will receive their vaccine on the bus. There will be a short waiting period while everyone is monitored for potential symptoms, and then the shuttles will return passengers to their pickup location.

The shuttles are zero-fare, meaning they’re completely free. Masks are required while waiting at the bus stops and on the bus.