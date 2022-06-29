OLATHE, Kan. — Starting next week, you’ll be able to catch a ride to more places in Johnson County.

RideKC 499 Micro Transit will increase its service area and offer transit services on Sundays beginning Tuesday, July 5. It’s part of a $15 million plan to launch four pilot programs that expand transit services throughout the county.

The 499 Johnson County Micro Transit route will operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. The micro transit service area will stretch from State Line Road to the east, County Line Road to the north, 151st to the south. Renner Road will mark the western boundary from County Line Road to College Boulevard.

The coverage zone includes K-7 south of College Boulevard. South of 135th Street the services area will be expanded along I-35 to include the Edgerton Intermodal.

How much riders pay for micro transit services will depend on how far they plan to travel. Micro transit trips within a single zone will cost $3 and a trip between the two zones will cost $5. Riders will be charged $5 if their trip stops at select locations in Missouri including the Plaza, 75th and Wornall, or the Ward Parkway Center.

Commuters can also download the RideKC Micro Transit app to plan their route and track their ride.