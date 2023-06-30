KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) is rolling out a new service for riders to explore all downtown Kansas City has to offer.

On Sunday, July 2 RideKC will launch the new 18X East-West route, which connects Southwest Boulevard to the Crossroads District and the historic 18th and Vine District.

The free bus route will connect people to area restaurants, businesses and museums including the American Jazz Museum, Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, Gates Bar-B-Q, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and various local breweries like Alma Mader, City Barrel, and Boulevard.

KCATA officials say the new route will operate daily from 2p.m. until 10 p.m. with buses arriving roughly every 30 minutes.

The new 18X East-West Connector server riders connection from:

Troost MAX (TMAX) at 18th Street

Main Street MAX (MMAX) at Grand Avenue

Prospect MAX (PMAX) at 12th Street

KC Streetcar (19th and Main location) off the 18th Street and Walnut Street bus stop